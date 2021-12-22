Left Menu

UP: District Urban Development Authority official booked for misappropriation of funds

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:23 IST
Police here have booked a District Urban Development Authority (DUDA) official for alleged misappropriation of funds for the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', officials said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday against former project officer Anupam Garg on the directions of the district magistrate, they said.

Three instalments were to be paid to beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' but Garg made payments more than three times. The instalments amounted to Rs 1.92 crore, project officer Subhash Veer Singh said.

The DUDA has realised most of the amount from 69 beneficiaries but Rs 53.36 lakh still need to be recovered, he said.

