Decision on extension of legislature session after discussions, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the decision on extending the duration of the legislature session including joint and budget sessions in the coming days will be taken after due discussion. "It will take more time for meaningful debates in the house. There would be no problem if members adhere to the rules and procedures of conduct in the house. Both the houses of the legislature have a rich tradition. There are rules and procedures to raise the issues. We should conduct ourselves accordingly," Bommai said.

Referring to making the best use of the time allotted for debates, Bommai said, "Opposition parties should naturally get more time and importance. A system of allotting time to a political party according to its strength in the house is in practice in the Lok Sabha. The problem could be resolved if the same system is adopted here." Bommai further said that along with the extension of the duration of the session, a close look is also needed to examine the effectiveness of the debates witnessed in the house. (ANI)

