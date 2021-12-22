'Radio Ujala Punjab' for prison inmates inaugurated at Central Jail in Ludhiana

An exclusive radio system for prisoners named 'Radio Ujala Punjab' was inaugurated at the Central Jail in Ludhiana by Praveen Kumar Sinha, IPS, ADGP Prisons, Punjab. This initiative will be replicated in six more prisons in the coming days. Balkar Singh, Superintendent, Central Jail, Ludhiana was also present on the occasion.

Radio systems in the prison are being set up in association with the India Vision Foundation, which is a pioneer in conducting various reformatory projects in prisons. As a source of motivation, meditation and reformation, prison radio is set to change the lives of many who have, by chance or fate, landed in the prisons. Pertinently, the radio will be an internal system of the jail which will be run by prison inmates only. Inmates of all seven prisons who will work as radio jockeys underwent training of three days organized by the India Vision Foundation.

"The prime objective is to rehabilitate and correct the anti-social elements. Prisoners face alienation and isolation from society. We hope that providing them with a conducive atmosphere and enough welfare opportunities inside the jail will help to keep these prisoners away from the society of crime", ADGP Prisons said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)