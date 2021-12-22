Man beaten to death for 'sacrilege attempt' at Golden Temple cremated

An unidentified man, who was beaten to death for his alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, was cremated here on Wednesday.

Police said his last rites were performed after the post-mortem examination was conducted at a government hospital.

The man was beaten to death on December 18 for his alleged sacrilege attempt in the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

He had jumped across the railings inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, picked up the ceremonial sword and reached near a place where a Sikh priest was reciting the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

The man was caught by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

When he was being taken to the SGPC office, the angry ''sangat'' (congregation) thrashed him, which subsequently led to his death.

