3 family members found dead in Haryana's Jind

Three members of a family were found dead at their home in Dhanauri village here, police said on Wednesday.

The bodies of Om Prakash (48), his wife Kamlesh (45) and his son Sonu (20) were found hanging in the house, they said.

The family was perturbed as some villagers had accused them of killing a villager Nannu, whose body was found more than a month back.

The family of Nannu had suspected the involvement of Om Prakash and his brother Balraj in the murder. Balraj had also ended his life a month back.

In a suicide note found from the home, Sonu wrote that he and his parents were neither the killers of Nannu nor do they knew who killed him.

Sonu wrote that they were ending their lives because of fear from Nannu's family.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kuldip Singh said a case has been registered against eight persons on the charges including abetment to suicide.

