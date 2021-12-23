Left Menu

UP: Illegal arms factory busted, five men held

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-12-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 01:09 IST
UP: Illegal arms factory busted, five men held
  • Country:
  • India

An illegal arms factory was busted with some weapons recovered there and five people have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The five accused have been identified as Aman, Noor Hasan, Salman Qurushi, Suhail Malik and Yusuf Ranghad. Three others -- Abdul Salam, Haji Zulfikar and Chand Pahalwan -- managed to escape and are at large.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday based on a tip-off at the basement of a house located on Raoli road in Muradnagar area of the district, Assistant Superintendent of Police Akash Patel said.

Police have recovered 15 country-made pistols, 12 barrels of pistols, two barrels of .12 bore and five magazines of .32 bore pistols, ASP Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021