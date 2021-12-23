Left Menu

U.S. House probe of Capitol attack seeks interview with Republican Jim Jordan

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 01:48 IST
U.S. House probe of Capitol attack seeks interview with Republican Jim Jordan

The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday requested an interview with Republican Representative Jim Jordan, the second sitting member of Congress drawn into the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

