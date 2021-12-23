U.S. House probe of Capitol attack seeks interview with Republican Jim Jordan
The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday requested an interview with Republican Representative Jim Jordan, the second sitting member of Congress drawn into the probe.
