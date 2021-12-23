Saudi-led coalition targets central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-12-2021 04:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 04:40 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said early on Thursday it targeted a central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa, state TV reported.
"The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added.
