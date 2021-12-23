Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Over 300 tax customs officials quit over Brazil's 2022 budget

Over 300 Brazilian senior officials have resigned from their posts over budget cuts to the country's tax and customs agency, one of the agency's unions said on Wednesday, amid anger over President Jair Bolsonaro's decision to grant police pay rises. The cuts to Brazil's tax agency, known as the Receita Federal, were enshrined in the government's 2022 budget, which was approved by Congress on Tuesday night. The budget allots 1.7 billion reais ($300 million) in pay rises to Brazil's police, one of Bolsonaro's key constituents ahead of next year's presidential election.

Palestinian killed in West Bank, Israel says soldiers shot gunman

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said. The Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian who had fired at them from a vehicle. The incident followed several Palestinian attacks on Israelis in recent weeks. Palestinians also complain of attacks by Israeli settlers, whose residence in the West Bank the international community considers illegal.

U.S. Navy seizes illicit weapons from a stateless vessel in Arabian sea

The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said on Wednesday that two of its patrol coastal ships seized a cargo of illicit weapons from a stateless fishing vessel during a flag verification boarding in the North Arabian Sea on Monday. The shipment consists of approximately 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition, the fleet said in a statement.

Hong Kong university takes down Tiananmen statue from campus site

A leading Hong Kong university has taken down a statue from its campus site that for more than two decades has commemorated pro-democracy protesters killed during China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, Reuters witnesses said. Late on Wednesday night, security guards at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) placed yellow barricades around the eight-metre (26-foot) high, two-tonne copper sculpture called the "Pillar of Shame" that commemorates those killed by Chinese authorities more than three decades ago.

Canada expands aid programs to fight Omicron, says worse yet to come

Canada will temporarily expand support programs to help people and businesses hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Ottawa said on Wednesday, warning people that worse was to come as the virus spreads. Theresa Tam, the country's chief public health officer, urged Canadians to take precautions, telling a briefing that "the situation can rapidly get out of hand anywhere."

'Significant increase' in protection vs Omicron from mRNA boosters, study says

Getting a third dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech's or Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine offers a "significant increase" in protection against the Omicron variant in elderly people, according to a Danish study published on Wednesday. The study, which is not yet peer-reviewed, investigated the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines that use so-called mRNA technology against the Delta variant and the new, more infectious Omicron variant.

After weeks walking, Mexico migrant caravan splits up on buses headed north

Several hundred migrants that left southern Mexico in a caravan two months ago began boarding buses to northern Mexico on Wednesday, after reaching a deal with the Mexican government that will bring them closer to their dream of reaching the United States. The caravan left the southern city of Tapachula near Mexico's border with Guatemala in late October with some 3,000 people, but hundreds gave up the tough journey as they trekked on foot for weeks.

Epicentre of Omicron outbreak in South Africa passes peak - scientists

COVID-19 cases appear to have peaked in South Africa's Gauteng province about a month after the Omicron variant was first detected there and the impact of surging infections has been less severe than previous waves, scientists said on Wednesday. Scientists from the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that while more study was needed, the data from South Africa - whose experience is being closely watched around the world - told a "positive story" about the variant's severity.

Saudi-led coalition targets central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said early on Thursday it targeted a central security forces camp in Yemen's Sanaa, state TV reported. "The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added.

OSCE says ceasefire agreement reached for eastern Ukraine

Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) agreed to restore a full ceasefire between the Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, the OSCE said on Wednesday. "I was delighted that participants expressed their strong determination to fully adhere to the Measures to Strengthen the Ceasefire agreement of 22 July 2020," the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Mikko Kinnunen said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)