Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi security camp in Yemen's Sanaa
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 06:19 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen targeted a Houthi security forces camp in the city of Sanaa, state TV reported early on Thursday.
"The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added, referring to a city in western Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea. The state TV report said that the attack destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.
