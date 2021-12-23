Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi security camp in Yemen's Sanaa

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2021 06:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 06:19 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen targeted a Houthi security forces camp in the city of Sanaa, state TV reported early on Thursday.

"The operation in Sanaa is an immediate response after destroying a drone launched towards Jizan," it added, referring to a city in western Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea. The state TV report said that the attack destroyed seven drones and weapons storehouses at the camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

