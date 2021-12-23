Left Menu

Delhi court warns former Punjab DGP for attending virtual hearing lying on bed

A Delhi Court on Wednesday warned former Punjab Police DGP Sumedh Kumar Saini for failing to maintain the decorum of court while attending the proceedings after he joined virtual hearing lying on a bed.

23-12-2021
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi Court on Wednesday warned former Punjab Police DGP Sumedh Kumar Saini for failing to maintain the decorum of court while attending the proceedings after he joined virtual hearing lying on a bed. Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal observed that the accused Sumedh Kumar Saini joined theproceedings through Video conferencing while lying on the bed.

On being asked, Sumedh Kumar Saini submitted that he was unwell with fever. However, the Court noted that no medical certificate in this regard has been furnished or filed on record.

"Accused no 1 (Sumedh Kumar Saini) is, accordingly, warned to be careful in future with his demeanor and maintain the decorum of the court, while attending the proceedings/Court through video conferencing," the Court said. Sumedh Singh Saini along with others are facing trial in connection with a 1994 case of abduction of three members of a Ludhiana-based business family who are still missing.

The case had been transferred from a court in Ambala (Haryana) to Delhi on the direction of the Supreme Court. The CBI had charge-sheeted Saini and the other accused policemen under various sections dealing with kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement of the IPC.

The court is currently recording statements of prosecution witnesses in the case. As one of the witnesses, who was scheduled to be examined, could not appear and sought exemption on medical grounds, the Court allowed the witness plea and listed the matter for further proceedings on January 15, 2022. (ANI)

