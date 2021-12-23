Left Menu

11 more arrested by CBI in Pearls Group scam case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested eleven persons in a case involving Pearls Group, which allegedly collected around Rs 60,000 crore from about five crore investors from different parts of the country, by floating unauthorised schemes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:50 IST
11 more arrested by CBI in Pearls Group scam case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested eleven persons in a case involving Pearls Group, which allegedly collected around Rs 60,000 crore from about five crore investors from different parts of the country, by floating unauthorised schemes. A senior CBI official said that all 11 persons including Pearls Group employees and businessmen were arrested from Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar and other locations during the further investigation of a case.

He added that the CBI had earlier registered Preliminary Enquiry on the directions of the Supreme Court of India against Pearls Group, which had allegedly collected around Rs 60,000 crore from around five crore investors all across the country by illegally operating different investment schemes, without any statutory approval, with a motive of duping gullible investors. On the basis of enquiry, a case vide was registered against M/s. PGF Limited, M/s. PACL Limited, Nirmal Singh Bhangoo and others including Directors of these two flagship companies of the Pearls Group.

During the investigation, Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, Sukhdev Singh, Subrata Bhattacharya and Gurmeet Singh were arrested in the year 2016. A chargesheet was filed against the accused. To probe the role of other accused and suspects in this multi-thousand crore financial scam, which had adversely affected the interests of millions of investors, further investigation of the case was continued. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021