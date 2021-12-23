Left Menu

Gangster arrested with arms after brief exchange of fire with police in Delhi

Updated: 23-12-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 11:05 IST
A 25-year-old member of the Kapil Sangwan gang was arrested with a huge cache of arms following a brief exchange of fire with the police in outer Delhi on early Thursday morning, a police officer said.

Accused Sidharth alias Somveer, who hails from a village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, suffered a bullet injury on his right thigh and was admitted to a hospital.

Police said the accused was caught with 12 pistols and 47 live cartridges which were allegedly meant to be distributed to the gang's operatives based in Delhi.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the accused is part of the gang led by Kapil Sangwan who now lives abroad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijindra Kumar Yadav said, ''Our special staff got a tip-off about the movement of member of dreaded Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu and Jyoti Baba gang. Based on the information, a trap was laid near Nala Road, Kadipur village here wherein the accused was intercepted while he was spotted coming on a motorcycle.'' ''The accused opened fire on seeing police party, so in order to restrain his activity and to stop him from fleeing from the spot, our staff also fired four rounds aiming towards his legs. Out of which one bullet hit the accused on his right thigh,'' he said.

The accused was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is out of danger, he added.

The motorcycle recovered from the accused was also found to have been stolen from Shahadra area, he added.

