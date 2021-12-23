Kangana appears before Mumbai Police in case related to social media post on farmers

Left Menu

Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai Police on Thursday in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post that allegedly linked farmers protests to a separatist group, her lawyer said.Ranaut reached the Khar police station around 11 am.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 11:54 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Photo: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kangana Ranaut appeared before the Mumbai Police on Thursday in connection with an FIR registered against her for a social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group, her lawyer said.

Ranaut reached the Khar police station around 11 am. An FIR was registered there against her last month following a complaint by a Sikh organisation.

Her lawyer Rizwan Sidiquee said she reached the police station to record her statement.

The police earlier this month issued a notice to her for questioning. Her counsel had told the Bombay High Court that she would appear before the Khar police on December 22. However, on Wednesday, her lawyer sought another date for appearance.

The city police had earlier told the HC that they would not arrest Ranaut till January 25, 2022 over her social media post that allegedly linked farmers' protests to a separatist group.

The police had made the statement after the high court said the issue involved the larger question of Ranaut's fundamental right to free speech and that the court would have to grant her some ad-interim relief.

Ranaut had approached the HC, seeking that the FIR registered against her at Khar police station be quashed.

The FIR was registered against Ranaut following a complaint made by some members of a Sikh body that claimed the actor, through her Instagram post, had portrayed the farmers' protest on Delhi borders as a Khalistani movement.

The police registered the case against Ranaut on charges of deliberately hurting the community's religious sentiments, under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

