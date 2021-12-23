Man held in Bengaluru for threatening Maha minister Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Bengaluru for allegedly threatening Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Jaisingh Rajput, was apprehended by the Mumbai crime branch's cyber team on Saturday and brought to Mumbai, he said. Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Rajput allegedly called the minister on December 8, but the latter did not receive the call. The accused then sent threatening text messages to the minister, the official said. During the investigation, the cyber police traced the caller's mobile number to Bengaluru in neighbouring Karnataka.

Accordingly, a team was sent to Bengaluru where the accused person was arrested, the official said.

He was later produced before a court which sent him in police custody.

The accused was a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the official said.

