Labourer tortured for alleged theft, six held

Six people were arrested for allegedly torturing a labourer at the Bunder old port in the city on suspicion that he had stolen a mobile phone. The visuals of the victim being hung upside down from a crane and getting assaulted have gone viral on the social media, following which the police swung into action.

Police source said the incident took place on December 15, but came to light only on Wednesday. All the six accused and the labourer who was tortured, identified as Vaila Sheenu (34), are from Andhra Pradesh. Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was ill-treated for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, the sources said.

Mangaluru South police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC including 307 (attempt to murder) in this connection and have undertaken further investigation, city police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)