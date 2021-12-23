China hopes U.S. could create conditions to expand trade cooperation
China hopes the United States could create conditions for both sides to expand trade cooperation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday, when asked about the latest in the implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal.
Trade teams from both sides are maintaining normal communication, Gao Feng, ministry spokesman told an online press conference.
