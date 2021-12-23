Explosion in Ludhiana district court complex: police
PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 23-12-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 12:57 IST
An explosion took place in the district court complex here on Thursday, police said.
The explosion took place in the third storey of the court complex at a time when the district court was functioning. Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.
More details are awaited.
