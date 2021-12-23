Left Menu

FS Shringla emphasises India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at earliest

PTI | Naypyidaw | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:12 IST
FS Shringla emphasises India’s interest in seeing Myanmar’s return to democracy at earliest
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has emphasised India's interest in seeing Myanmar's return to democracy at earliest as he called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives in the country.

Shringla is here on a two-day visit, in the first such high-level outreach from India after Myanmar's military deposed the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup on February 1.

During his visit, he called on the Chairman, State Administrative Council and other senior representatives and held meetings with members of civil society and political parties, including the National League for Democracy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Shringla stressed the need to put an end to any violence and maintain peace and stability in border areas with India, it said.

He said that as a democracy and close neighbour, India has been involved in democratic transition process in Myanmar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021