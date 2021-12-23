IED recovered in Pulwama
Security forces on Thursday recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Acting on a specific intelligence input that terrorists have planted an IED on the Newa-Srinagar road in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a search operation was launched by the security forces, a police official said.
During the searches, the IED was found planted on the roadside, he said.
The IED weighed approx five kgs and was assembled in a container, the official said.
He said a bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on the spot through a controlled detonation. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding, with the timely action, a ''major tragedy has been averted''.
