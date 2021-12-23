Left Menu

IED recovered in Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:21 IST
IED recovered in Pulwama
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Thursday recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input that terrorists have planted an IED on the Newa-Srinagar road in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a search operation was launched by the security forces, a police official said.

During the searches, the IED was found planted on the roadside, he said.

The IED weighed approx five kgs and was assembled in a container, the official said.

He said a bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on the spot through a controlled detonation. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding, with the timely action, a ''major tragedy has been averted''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021