IED recovered in Pulwama

Security forces on Thursday recovered and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific intelligence input that terrorists have planted an IED on the Newa-Srinagar road in Wanpora area of the south Kashmir district, a search operation was launched by the security forces, a police official said.

During the searches, the IED was found planted on the roadside, he said.

The IED weighed approx five kgs and was assembled in a container, the official said.

He said a bomb disposal team of police and army destroyed the IED on the spot through a controlled detonation. A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the official said, adding, with the timely action, a ''major tragedy has been averted''.

