Two killed in explosion in Ludhiana district court complex

An explosion in the district court complex here on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said.

The explosion took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex, said police.

The district court was functioning when the explosion took place.

Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on. Fire tenders have reached the spot.

