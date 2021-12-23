Huge quantity of medicines meant for Delhi govt hospitals seized in Muzaffarnagar locality

Huge quantity of medicines worth Rs 8 lakh meant for providing free in Delhi government hospitals were seized from a house in Ankit Vihar locality here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of district health department raided trader Saurabh Aggarwal's house on Wednesday evening, however, the accused has escaped, Drug Inspector Lavkush Prasad told newsmen Thursday.

Earlier, the health department team had held Tita Ram, owner of a medical store at Nara village in the district for illegally selling medicines meant for providing free in Delhi government hospitals.

During interrogation, he told the officials that Aggarwal has been supplying such medicines to the medical stores.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, Prasad added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)