Two killed in blast in Ludhiana district court complex

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:55 IST
Two killed in blast in Ludhiana district court complex
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A blast inside the district court complex here on Thursday left two people dead and three injured, police said.

The blast took place in the wash room of the second floor of the court complex, said police.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place.

Police have cordoned off the area and rescue operations are going on. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he will visit Ludhiana to take stock of the situation.

"A blast took place in Ludhiana…I am going straight to Ludhiana," Channi told reporters in Chandigarh. "Some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert," he said, adding the culprits will not be spared.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the area has been sealed and forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

Replying to a question on preliminary investigations, Bhullar said at this point, it is very difficult to say anything, and added that investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

