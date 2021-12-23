Left Menu

Delhi police recovers fire weapons meant for gang war

The Delhi Police have recovered a huge cache of arms meant for a gang war, from a member of a notorious Haryana gang and have also arrested one in the connection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:57 IST
Pistols and cartridges recovered by Delhi police. (ANI/picture). Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police have recovered a huge cache of arms meant for a gang war, from a member of a notorious Haryana gang and have also arrested one in this connection. According to the police, 12 pistols, 47 live cartridges, 3 empty cartridges have been recovered. The arrested gang member had reportedly fired at the police team during the seizure operation.

The police acted on a tip-off about the movement of Sidharth also known as Surender, one of the members of the dreaded Nandu gang. A trap was laid to catch him near Delhi's Nala Road where he was intercepted while he was coming on a motorcycle from the Jindpur village side. On noticing the police, the accused opened fire. In retaliation, the police also fired 4 rounds. One bullet hit Sidharth on his right thigh. The accused was found carrying a backpack containing 11 sophisticated pistols and 46 live cartridges. The motorcycle was also found to be stolen from the area around Mansarovar Park in Delhi's Shahdra district.

Sidharth(25), also known as Somveer, is from Haryana's Jhajjar district. After completing his ITI in mechanical trade, he started working in Flipkart warehouse in Kulana. There, he met one of the associates of the Nandu gang who influenced him to join the gang for easy money. As per information, there are two major gangs active and operating in the Najafgarh area. One is the Manjeet Mahal gang and the other is the Nandu gang. Manjeet Mahal Gang is being operated by Manjeet Gahlot of Mitraw village while Nandu Gang is being operated by Kapil Sangwan and his brother Jyoti also Baba of Nangal Chaudhary village. Manjeet Mahal and Jyoti Baba are in jail at present. Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu is absconded and is supposed to be in a foreign country. As per police records, both the gangs have committed more than 20 murders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

