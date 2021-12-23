Left Menu

Gold ornaments worth Rs 88.55 lakh stolen from bus in Gujarat

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:59 IST
Gold ornaments worth Rs 88.55 lakh stolen from bus in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified man travelling in a private luxury bus allegedly stole a co-passenger's bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 88.55 lakh here in Gujarat, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the bus briefly halted at a hotel on Rajkot-Ahmedabad Highway, they said.

Based on a complaint given by Shailesh Patodia, a jeweller from Rajkot who was carrying the bag containing 1,789 gm of ornaments, the Joravarnagar police in Surendranagar registered an FIR on charge of theft against unidentified persons, an official said.

The hotel's CCTV footage revealed that the accused got down from the bus hurriedly with the bag during the halt, sat in a car parked nearby and fled from the spot with the valuables, Joravarnagar police station's sub-inspector N H Qureshi said.

As per the FIR, Patodia regularly visits Indore in Madhya Pradesh to sell his gold ornaments. On Wednesday evening, the jeweller along with his friend Haresh Chheladia, boarded an Indore-bound private luxury bus from Greenland circle of Rajkot. ''When the bus took a halt at the hotel on Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway at around 10 pm, Patodia and his friend got down to attend nature's call. When they came back after two-three minutes, the bag containing the gold jewellery worth Rs 88.55 lakh was missing from their seat,'' the official said quoting the FIR.

When Patodia inquired with a watchman who was managing the parking, he told him that a person carrying a bag got down from the same bus and quickly sat in a car, which was parked there before the bus arrived. The watchman said the car driver drove off in full speed as soon as the person carrying the bag sat in it, as per the FIR.

Later, when the bus driver counted the number of passengers, it came to light that one person, who had booked a seat opposite to that of Patodia, was missing.

''It is possible that more than one person were involved in this pre-planned theft. We are probing the case from various angles,'' the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021