Left Menu

Mortal remains of soldier handed over to his family

Radebe was part of Operation Vikela when the soldiers came under attack from the insurgents during an ambush east of Chai Village on Monday. Radebe succumbed to his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:54 IST
Mortal remains of soldier handed over to his family
According to a statement, Radebe, from Paul Roux in the Free State, was born on 6 June 1990 and served as a member of SANDF in Limpopo. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The mortal remains of Corporal Tebogo Edwin Radebe, who died after an attack by insurgents in Mozambique, will be handed over to his family on Thursday at the Air Base Force in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was deployed in Cabo Delgado province as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), also known as Operation Vikela.

Radebe was part of Operation Vikela when the soldiers came under attack from the insurgents during an ambush east of Chai Village on Monday. Radebe succumbed to his injuries.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thandi Modise, will form part of the Department of Defence Office officials who will formally hand over the remains to the family at the military procession ceremony.

According to a statement, Radebe, from Paul Roux in the Free State, was born on 6 June 1990 and served as a member of SANDF in Limpopo.

He is survived by his aunt, three siblings and two daughters. He was unmarried.

The Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government approved the deployment of SAMIM on 15 July 2021 as a regional response to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The country has been plagued by continued acts of terrorism perpetrated on innocent civilians, women and children in some districts of Cabo Delgado.

SAMIM comprises troops deployed from eight personnel contributing countries from SADC, namely Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia, working in collaboration with the Forças Armadas de Defesa de Moçambique (FADM) and other troops deployed to Cabo Delgado to combat acts of terrorism and violent extremism.

Modise and her office have once again extended their condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, the SANDF said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021