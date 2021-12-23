Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone targeting airport - Arabiya TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:53 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha international airport, al-Arabiya TV reported.
Debris from the destruction of the drone surrounding the airport did not cause any injuries, the coalition added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- al-Arabiya TV
- Saudi
- Houthi
- Yemen
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One dead, six injured after speeding car crashes into number of vehicles in Bengaluru's Indiranagar
Iran nuclear talks to resume on Thursday, EU says
Britain warns Iran it's the "last chance" to sign up to nuclear deal
Tense nuclear talks with Iran to resume Thursday in Vienna
Smriti Irani raised doubt over accuracy of Global Hunger Index