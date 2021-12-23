Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone targeting airport - Arabiya TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 14:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha international airport, al-Arabiya TV reported.

Debris from the destruction of the drone surrounding the airport did not cause any injuries, the coalition added.

