PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:05 IST
Man held with 4 bullets at metro station in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old man was apprehended by the CISF at the Khan Market metro station after he was found carrying four bullets in his luggage, officials said on Thursday.

The passenger was intercepted at the station on Wednesday during a security check, they said.

The officials said carrying arms and ammunition is banned inside the metro network. The man could not furnish government authorisation for carrying the bullets, which were of .303 caliber, and was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

The man is stated to be a resident of the Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to secure and provide counter-terrorist cover to the Delhi Metro network in the national capital region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

