Left Menu

Indian-origin couple convicted for COVID loan scheme fraud in UK

PTI | London | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:34 IST
Indian-origin couple convicted for COVID loan scheme fraud in UK
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

An Indian-origin former politician and his wife have been convicted of fraud by false representation after they were found guilty of falsifying information to acquire a COVID-19 support loan offered by the UK government.

Harman Banger, 40, and wife Neena Kumari, 38, were convicted at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court last week and will be sentenced at the same court in central England on January 14, 2022. The court heard that Banger, a former local councillor, used knowledge from having cabinet responsibility at Wolverhampton City Council for overseeing the implementation of the COVID-19 Bounce Back Loans to cheat the system.

''As a trusted, elected official, Harman Banger abused his position of power alongside his wife Neena Kumari in order to defraud the public at a time of national crisis," said Wendy Stevens, Specialist Fraud Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)|.

''Banger had a deep understanding of the eligibility of such COVID-19 business support schemes and tried to exploit the system by claiming for a business that the pair knew was not eligible,'' she said.

The couple submitted an application for a small business grant under the COVID-19 Bounce Back Loan scheme of GBP 10,000 for Pizza Plus, a business they shared ownership of, on April 24 last year, claiming that it had been operating since October 2019. However, an investigation by Wolverhampton Council's counter-fraud team and West Midlands Police established there were no records of electricity being supplied to the business address until May 16, 2020. The property had been boarded up and was in a state of disrepair showing that the business was not in fact operating as the pair had fraudulently claimed when applying for the government's financial assistance. As a result of the investigation, the British taxpayer-funded grant was not paid out.

In March 2020, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak had introduced the Bounce Back Loans as part of a series of financial measures for businesses whose trade was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic-related lockdowns. Since then, there have been several reports of misuse of these schemes as part of anti-fraud investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021