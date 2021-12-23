Fire at shop in Greater Noida, none injured

A fire broke out at a shop in a Greater Noida market on Thursday afternoon, officials said. No casualties were reported immediately in the incident that took place in Shahberi area, under Bisrakh police station limits, the officials said. ''The fire broke out at a tyre puncture-repair shop after an explosion in a cylinder,'' a police official said. Local police officials and fire fighters were immediately deployed to the spot and the blaze soon brought under control, the official said.

