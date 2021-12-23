Left Menu

Congress delegation to submit report on Nagaland killings to Sonia Gandhi

The Congress delegation, constituted over the Nagaland killings, will submit its report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at 4 pm on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:57 IST
Congress delegation to submit report on Nagaland killings to Sonia Gandhi
The Congress delegation, constituted over the Nagaland killings, will submit its report to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at 4 pm on Thursday.

A firing incident by security personnel had left 14 civilians dead in two separate incidents that occurred earlier this month and also led to the death of security personnel in a mob attack in the Tizit area of Mon district in Nagaland.

Following the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland as a "case of mistaken identity" and said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed with direction to submit its report on the unfortunate incident within one month. (ANI)

