Miscreants target a small Christian place of worship in Chikkaballapura
Miscreants allegedly targeted a small Christian prayer centre, similar to a Hindu Gavi, on the bank of a lake in rural Chikkaballapura district on Wednesday night, police said.The district police chief dismissed reports in a section of the media that claimed a church has been vandalised.The glass of a Gavi, which was built on a two feet by two feet area with a height of three feet, was broken and the St Antonys statue was damaged by some miscreants.
Miscreants allegedly targeted a small Christian prayer center, similar to a Hindu 'Gavi', on the bank of a lake in rural Chikkaballapura district on Wednesday night, police said.
The district police chief dismissed reports in a section of the media that claimed a church has been vandalized.
''The glass of a 'Gavi', which was built on two feet by two feet area with a height of three feet, was broken and the St Antony's statue was damaged by some miscreants. An FIR has been registered,'' the Chikkaballapura Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told PTI.
''It's neither a church nor a chapel. It is only a small 'Gavi' on the banks of Arekere Lake on the outskirts of Chikkaballapura town,'' Kumar said.
According to him, the place of worship has been restored by those who visit the place regularly.
The officer said the investigation is on into the incident.
