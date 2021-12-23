Left Menu

JK IED seizure case: NIA files chargesheet against 3 who were in touch with Pak-based handlers

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three persons before a special court here in connection with a case relating to the recovery of an IED from Bhatindi in June, an official said on Thursday.

Nadeem Ul Haq, Talib Ur Rehman of Ramban and Nadeem Ayoub Rather of Shopian have been named in the chargesheet filed under sections the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to the recovery of IED by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Nadeem Ul Haq in June near Madarsa Markaz Ul Haroof at Bhatindi, the NIA official said.

The case, initially registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was taken up for investigation by the NIA in July.

The three accused were receiving instructions from Pakistan-based The Resistance Front (TRF) handlers via WhatsApp, the NIA official said.

Investigation has unearthed a larger conspiracy of recruitment and plans to activate a significant number of radicalised youth in entire Valley to target security personnel and public places to wage a war against the government of India, the official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

