MHA seeks report from Punjab on Ludhiana District Court explosion: Sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion in Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday, said sources. One person has been killed and two others were injured in the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. "One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe," Bhullar said.

"There is no need to panic," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

