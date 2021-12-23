Putin says Russia's future actions depend on security guarantees
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the onus was on the West to provide Russia with the security guarantees it was seeking, and this would determine Moscow's future actions.
Putin said NATO had "cheated" Russia with five waves of expansion since the Cold War and the United States was at Russia's doorstep with its missiles.
