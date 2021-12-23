Left Menu

TN govt has granted parole for Nalini, HC informed

The Tamil Nadu government has granted parole for Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven life term convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, the Madras High Court was informed on Thursday. Seven people -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini -- are serving life term in connection with the assassination.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:32 IST
TN govt has granted parole for Nalini, HC informed
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has granted parole for Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven life term convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, the Madras High Court was informed on Thursday. State Public Prosecutor Hassan Mohammed told this to a division bench of Justices P N Prakash and R Hemalatha, when a habeas corpus petition from S Padma, mother of Nalini, came up for further hearing today.

Recording this, the bench closed the petition.

In her petition, Padma had stated she was suffering from various illnesses and wanted her daughter to be by her bedside. In this connection she had sent several representations to the State government to grant parole for one month, but to no avail.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur, near here, by a suicide-bomber of the LTTE. Seven people -- Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini -- are serving life term in connection with the assassination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021