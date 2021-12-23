Farmer leader murder: BKU president Naresh Tikait appears in UP court
However, the hearing was adjourned due to a lawyers strike, prosecutor Niraj Kant Malik said.Tikait has been an accused in a case involving the killing of national president of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha Choudhary Jagbir Singh. A case was filed then at the complaint of Singhs son, Rajbir Singh, against three people, including Tikait.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait on Thursday appeared in a local court in connection with murder of a farmer leader. However, the hearing was adjourned due to a lawyers’ strike, prosecutor Niraj Kant Malik said.
Tikait has been an accused in a case involving the killing of national president of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha Choudhary Jagbir Singh. Singh was shot dead in 2003 in Alawalpur village of the district. A case was filed then at the complaint of Singh’s son, Rajbir Singh, against three people, including Tikait. The other two accused died during the trial.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Agriculture sector functioned smoothly during lockdown: Narendra Singh Tomar informs LS
Ahead of Uttarakhand Assembly polls, Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off 'Vikas Rath Yatra'
Deepender Singh Hooda moves adjournment motion in RS for discussing farmers' issues
Giriraj Singh releases report on Localization of SDGs through Panchayati Raj Institutions
We discussed revised draft proposal received from government: Farmer union leader Yudhvir Singh after meeting of SKM committee.