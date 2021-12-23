Farmer leader murder: BKU president Naresh Tikait appears in UP court

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait on Thursday appeared in a local court in connection with murder of a farmer leader. However, the hearing was adjourned due to a lawyers’ strike, prosecutor Niraj Kant Malik said.

Tikait has been an accused in a case involving the killing of national president of Rashtriya Kisan Morcha Choudhary Jagbir Singh. Singh was shot dead in 2003 in Alawalpur village of the district. A case was filed then at the complaint of Singh’s son, Rajbir Singh, against three people, including Tikait. The other two accused died during the trial.

