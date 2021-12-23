Left Menu

Man gets 7 yrs jail term for raping mentally-challenged girl

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:41 IST
Representative Image
A special POCSO court on Thursday convicted a man of raping a mentally-challenged girl and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment.

Special judge for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases Arti Fauzdar also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on convict Monu after holding him guilty under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The victim, now 22 years old, was raped by Monu when she had been to a sugarcane field under Kotwali police station limits on July 31, 2017. She was then 17, public prosecutor Vikrant Rathi said.

As she cried for help, the locals gathered at the field and caught Monu red-handed, he said.

