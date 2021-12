BRIEF-Exxon Official Says Available Info Shows No Adverse Impact From Fire At Baytown Facility - Presser

Exxon Official: * EXXON OFFICIAL SAYS AVAILABLE INFO AT THIS TIME SHOWS NO ADVERSE IMPACT FROM FIRE AT BAYTOWN FACILITY - PRESSER

* EXXON OFFICIAL SAYS FOUR INJURED ARE CURRENTLY IN STABLE CONDITION- PRESSER * EXXON OFFICIAL SAYS UNIT INVOLVED IN FIRE IS THE ONE WHICH PRODUCES GASOLINE - PRESSER

* EXXON OFFICIAL SAYS INITIAL RESULTS SHOW NO IMPACT TO COMMUNITY FROM AIR QUALITY - PRESSER Further company coverage:

