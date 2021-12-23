Japan, U.S. draw up joint operation plan for any Taiwan emergency - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese and U.S. armed forces have drawn up a draft plan for a joint operation for a possible Taiwan emergency, Japan's Kyodo news agency said on Thursday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.
Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country's sovereignty claims on the island. Taiwan's government says it wants peace, but will defend itself if needed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 4-China condemns U.S. diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
U.S. Senate backs $650 million missile sale to Saudi Arabia
U.S. Senate back sale of missiles to Saudi Arabia
U.S. House nears vote on bill to speed passage of debt limit increase
Bill to ease way for debt limit increase headed to U.S. House passage