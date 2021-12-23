Belarus brands US broadcaster Radio Liberty as extremist
Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Belarus
Belarus' interior ministry said on Thursday it has added United States broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty to its list of extremist organisations.
The move, which comes amid heightened tensions between the Minsk government and the West, means that Belarusians who subscribe to RFE/RL online could face up to six years in prison.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement