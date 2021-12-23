Left Menu

Draghi, Macron urge EU to allow more leeway for key spending in fiscal rules reform

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron urged EU leaders to allow more leeway for key spending when reforming the bloc's fiscal rules as both countries seek to prop up Europe's sovereignty. "We need to have more room for maneuver and enough key spending for the future and to ensure our sovereignty," they said.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron urged EU leaders to allow more leeway for key spending when reforming the bloc's fiscal rules as both countries seek to prop up Europe's sovereignty. In a joint op-ed published in the Financial Times, the two leaders called for "sensible structural reforms" that would pave the way for a decrease in recurrent public spending, adding that "interesting" proposals had recently been put forward by the European Commission to reform the EU's fiscal rules.

But they also called for more flexibility for key spending. "We need to have more room for maneuver and enough key spending for the future and to ensure our sovereignty," they said.

