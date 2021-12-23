Left Menu

Two held for robbery, abduction in Delhi

Though both parties left the place in sometime, the three men in car arrived back at the eatery about an hour later and demanded details about the men on the motorcycle from the eatery owner.When he refused to entertain them, they forcefully took away his 28-year-old cousin, police said.The accused allegedly released the man after robbing him of Rs 10,000 cash and another Rs 15,000 that they forcefully withdrew from his ATM card.Deputy Commissioner of Police northwest Usha Rangnani said the car was registered with a cab aggregator and that the vehicle has been seized.

Two men were arrested for allegedly abducting an eatery owner's relative in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Thursday. They have been identified as Dushyant alias Harsh (26) and Vishal (24), residents of Badli village here. They are cab drivers, police said. The eatery owner complained to the police that two parties -- two people on a motorcycle and three others in a car -- picked up a fight with each other at his outlet over parking on Tuesday night. Though both parties left the place in some time, the three men in car arrived back at the eatery about an hour later and demanded details about the men on the motorcycle from the eatery owner.

When he refused to entertain them, they forcefully took away his 28-year-old cousin, police said.

The accused allegedly released the man after robbing him of Rs 10,000 cash and another Rs 15,000 that they forcefully withdrew from his ATM card.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said the car was registered with a cab aggregator and that the vehicle has been seized. A mobile phone and Rs 21,000 were recovered from their possession, she said. Efforts to nab the other accused are on, the DCP said.

