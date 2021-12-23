Govt has decided to strengthen home isolation module amid rising Omicron cases: Kejriwal

In view of the rising Omicron threat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the state government has decided to strengthen the home isolation module since the new variant of COVId-19 causes mild infection. Addressing a press conference after a high-level meeting with officials over COVID-19, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will increase daily test capacity to three lakh and strengthen the home isolation module to handle one lakh positive cases each day.

"Delhi government have made all preparations considering Omicron is highly transmissible but causes very mild infection, fewer hospitalisations and deaths. We have created a capacity to conduct three lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as one lakh daily cases if such a situation arises. We are strengthening our home isolation management protocol," said Delhi Chief Minister. "Since Omicron causes mild infection, have decided to strengthen home isolation module. We appeal to persons with mild symptoms to stay at home, don't rush to the hospital. Under our home isolation module, our healthcare workers will visit patients at their residence, conduct tele-counselling and also give a kit containing oximeter etc to them," he said.

Kejriwal further said that the government is also increasing manpower to manage patients in home isolation and creating a buffer stock of medicines that can last two months. "We are increasing our manpower, stocking medicines for the coming few months. We are arranging medical oxygen and 15 oxygen tankers will be delivered to us in the next 3 weeks," said Delhi CM.

He further said that according to the serosurvey, 95 per cent of people in Delhi have already been infected with COVID-19 and they have developed antibodies. "We think that in Delhi we will not see a surge in cases this time because according to the serosurvey, 95 per cent of people in Delhi have already been infected with COVID-19 and they have developed antibodies. 99 per cent have received their first dose of the vaccine while more than 70 per cent are administered with second doses. We think that the cases will be less but if we see a surge then we are ready to handle it," he added.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 64 Omicron cases in the national capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issued orders to all District Magistrates and District Deputy Commissioners of Police to ensure that no cultural event, gatherings, and congregations are taking place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in Delhi.

The DDMA has also issued orders to enforce the 'No Mask, No Entry' rule at shops and workplaces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)