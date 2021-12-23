Rahul Gandhi condemns blast at Ludhiana court complex, calls for strict action against guilty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the blast at the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana and called for strict action against those guilty.

The blast on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police in Ludhiana said.

''The blast in Ludhiana is extremely condemnable. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers of quick recovery for the injured. Strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty,'' he said on Twitter.

The blast, which took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex, was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place. Earlier, police had claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

