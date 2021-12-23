Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi condemns blast at Ludhiana court complex, calls for strict action against guilty

Earlier, police had claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi condemns blast at Ludhiana court complex, calls for strict action against guilty
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condemned the blast at the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana and called for strict action against those guilty.

The blast on Thursday left one person dead and three injured, police in Ludhiana said.

''The blast in Ludhiana is extremely condemnable. My condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and prayers of quick recovery for the injured. Strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty,'' he said on Twitter.

The blast, which took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex, was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked in the premises were shattered.

The district court was functioning when the blast took place. Earlier, police had claimed that two people died in the blast but later on said one person had died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021