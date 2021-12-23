Three killed, four seriously injured in van-bus collision
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Three persons were killed and four others injured seriously when the van they were travelling in rammed into a government bus near Kangeyam in Tirupur district on Thursday.
The victims were returning to their houses near Salem, after visiting the hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Palani.
The injured have been hospitalised, police added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lord Muruga
- Tirupur
- Salem
- Kangeyam
- Palani
Advertisement