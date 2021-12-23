Morocco government extends health emergency status to Jan. 31 - state news agency
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:49 IST
The Moroccan government has extended the nationwide health state of emergency to Jan. 31, the country's state news agency reported on Thursday.
