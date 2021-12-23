Man pours kerosene on himself outside Maha legislature complex, held

A man was detained when he poured kerosene on himself in an apparent attempt to set himself on fire outside the Maharashtra legislature complex here on Thursday, police said.

Shakir Shah (38), a resident of a chawl (tenement) in suburban BKC area, poured kerosene on himself from a bottle outside the Vidhan Bhavan where winter session of the legislature is underway, said a police official.

Police personnel on the spot immediately overpowered him before he could do anything more.

Shah told police that he was waiting for compensation for several years after his house was demolished for a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project and was frustrated due to the delay, the official said.

He was taken to Marine Drive police station and was given counseling, the official added.

