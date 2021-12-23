Thane civic school teacher caught taking bribe

A teacher of a civic-run school in Thane has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a woman to help fill her cousin's online form related to the 10th board exams, an official said on Thursday.

The official said an offence under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Kapurbawdi police station against the teacher, Eknath Pandurang Patil, 53.

Patil initially demanded Rs 12,700 as bribe, but later settled for Rs 5,000, he said.

Acting on a complaint by the woman, the ACB's Thane unit laid a trap and caught the teacher accepting the bribe money at the civic school in Manpada on Wednesday, the official said.

