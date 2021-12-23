Left Menu

Elderly woman hacked to death in Uttarakhand's Pauri; 1 held

Pauri Uttarakhand, Dec 23 PTI A 78-year-old woman was killed, and jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh and cash was looted from her house in Bagad village here, officials said on Thursday. Jewellery worth Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 92,400 in cash were recovered from him, Tamta said.

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 23-12-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 18:05 IST
Elderly woman hacked to death in Uttarakhand's Pauri; 1 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 78-year-old woman was killed, and jewelry worth Rs 3 lakh and cash was looted from her house in Bagad village here, officials said on Thursday. Police said they have arrested a 23-year-old man from the same village in connection with the alleged murder and theft.

The man barged into the elderly woman's house on Wednesday with an intention to steal but hit her with a heavy object when she resisted, Pauri Circle Officer P L Tamta said. Jewelry worth Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 92,400 in cash were recovered from him, Tamta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather conditions

(Updated) NASA defers Webb Telescope launch due to adverse weather condition...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021